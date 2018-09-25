News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Company Sells $9 Million Drone System to Estonia


Monrovia's AeroVironment is selling a $9 million Puma drone system to the Baltic country of Estonia. https://goo.gl/Wt2dTo

- Brad Haugaard
