Unsure How to Work Lyft? A Tutorial for You; Muslim Council Commends Police; Volunteers Fix Up Yard; Pink Patch Items for Sale
~ If you've heard about GoMonrovia’s Lyft program but don’t know how to use it there will be a Lyft Tutorial for Older Adults at the Monrovia Public Library Community Room on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 4 p.m. A light dinner will be provided. Questions? Call Angela Cho at 932-5528.
~ The Muslim Public Affairs Council commended the Monrovia Police Department after a Ms. Ali, a Muslim, reported that she was extremely appreciative of the way she was treated by Monrovia police officers when a neighbor called the police department complaining that Ms. Ali looked suspicious.
~ Volunteer teams from the San Gabriel Valley Volunteer Center and the MAP Care For Your Neighbor project, Donald Jeffrey, a 73 year old Vietnam Veteran who was not able to get his property cleaned up, was able not only to get it cleaned, but also planted with drought resistant and low maintenance landscaping.
~ As part of its Pink Patch anti-breast cancer project, the Monrovia Police Department will sell pink shirts - $20; pink hats - $15; pink ribbon pins - $5; pink socks - $15; police challenge coins - $10; 1887 Police Pink Patches - $10; and 2017 Patches - $5. Buy them at the Police Department through October. Questions? Call Sergeant Dan Verna at 256-8020.
- Brad Haugaard
