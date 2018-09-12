News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Ulta Beauty Opening - Being Joined by Kids Empire, Tapioca Express
Ulta Beauty, which is opening at Monrovia Landing shopping center (former Albertson's shopping center), will be joined shortly by Kid's Empire (hopefully in January) and Tapioca Express (hopefully in November).
Ulta Beauty is the largest beauty retailer in the U.S. Its grand opening will be Sept. 14, at 9:45 a.m.
Michael Odell, principal and co-founder of Warner Pacific Properties, also reports that, "We have also signed two new tenants, Kids Empire and Tapioca Express, which brings the occupancy to 100 percent."
Kids Empire, which was developed in Southern California, will open a 10,500-square-foot facility at Monrovia Landing. Kids Empire provides a safe, high-quality place for children to play and explore. There is a cafe where adults.
Tapioca Express is a South El Monte-based Taiwanese-American fast-food franchise chain specializing in bubble tea, coffee, fruit juices, yogurt, smoothies and slushies, and small meals, sandwiches and light snacks. It will occupy a 200-square-foot restaurant space.
Source: Warner Pacific Properties press release
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment