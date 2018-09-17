News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Local Family Takes Over Ownership of Mooyah Burgers
Local husband and wife team, Tim and Susan West, are the new owners of Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes in the Vons shopping center. The ownership change was effective Sept. 1. According to a press release, the couple and their six children were all born and raised in town and are working the restaurant as a family - with two of their children working there. The Wests plan to have a grand re-opening event in the near future.
- Brad Haugaard
