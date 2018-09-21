News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia School Board to Consider Naming High School Library After Frank Jansson


At its next meeting (agenda: https://goo.gl/4ywSuH) the School Board will consider naming the Monrovia High School library "The Frank Jansson Library." No further information is given in the agenda about Jansson, but this obituary (https://goo.gl/39C4pn) indicates that there was a Monrovia High teacher named Francis "Frank" Jansson who died  at age 70 on October 25, 2003. He was, "An exceptional teacher and motivator at Monrovia High School for over 45 years." 

- Brad Haugaard


