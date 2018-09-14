News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Scouting Program Open House Oct. 13


Venture Crew 147 will host an Open House for prospective members on Saturday, 13 October at the Gazebo in Recreation Park in Monrovia. We’ll get started at 3:30 and wrap up by 5:00. After that we’ll fire up the BBQ. Parents are encouraged to attend. Venturing is a Scouting program for young women and men ages 14 to 21 with a focus on adventure, leadership, personal growth, and service. It’s a great way to build life skills (and a great resume) while having fun in the outdoors with new friends. You can find us on the web at www.VentureCrew147.org and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @VentureCrew147.

- Brad Haugaard
