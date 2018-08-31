City Council to Study Use of Herbicides; Consider Two Major New Developments

At its Tuesday, Sept. 4, meeting (agenda: https://goo.gl/AW2RoX), the Monrovia City Council will ...
~ Hold a study session at 4:30 p.m. that will be a "Review of herbicide use as part of City landscape maintenance practices". https://goo.gl/btoDT8
~ Then, at its regular 7:30 p.m. meeting, it will:
- Hold a public hearing on the proposed development of Avalon Bay, a 154-unit mixed use residential development on a 2.06-acre site at 815 and 825 South Myrtle Avenue and 126 West Walnut Avenue and part of an alley. https://goo.gl/Re9sE7
- Hold a public hearing on the proposed development of a 109-room TownePlace Suites Hotel by Marriot on the vacant lot at the southwest corner of Myrtle and Huntington. https://goo.gl/VGXLPb
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment