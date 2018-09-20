News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Man Arrested for Attempted Strangling; Busted Window Burglaries; Lots of Drunkenness; Stealing Flowers
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for September 13-19. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 402 service events, resulting in 85 investigations.
Grand Theft
September 13 at 1:57 p.m., an employee of a business in the 700 block of Los Angeles arrived to work and discovered the parking lot gate had been cut open. Officers arrived to investigate. While searching for missing items, the employee found the company’s Chevrolet truck had its catalytic converter stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
September 13 at 6:12 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Lemon received a call from a bank to thank her for opening a new account. She let them know that she never opened the account. She immediately reported the fraud to the police. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
September 13 at 6:36 p.m., an employee of a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington called police to report a shoplifter. The male subject walked out of the store without paying for the merchandise he had taken. Officers responded and located the subject outside the store. He was arrested and the stolen property was returned to the store.
Residential Burglary
September 14 at 1:43 a.m., officers were patrolling the 200 block of W. Pomona when they saw a male subject prying open the front door to a residential complex that had just been built. When the subject saw officers, he ran from them. They apprehended the subject, who was found to be in possession of multiple burglary tools. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Under the Influence of Narcotics – Suspect Arrested
September 14 at 4:04 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1100 block E. Huntington when he saw a male subject walking in the middle of the street. He stopped the subject and noticed he was behaving as if he were under the influence of a controlled substance. After field tests were conducted, the subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Bicycle Theft
September 14 at 2:51 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of Park Rose discovered her bicycle was missing from inside her garage. She told officers that she leaves her garage door open during the daytime and last saw the bike two weeks prior. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
September 14 at 6:47 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of E. Colorado when he saw a male subject who was having difficulty walking. He stopped to see if the subject needed assistance and found him to be heavily intoxicated. The subject was too drunk to care for his own safety, so he was arrested and taken into custody. He was released once he could care for himself.
Public Intoxication / Open Alcohol Container – Suspect Arrested
September 14 at 9:00 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 500 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a male subject stumbling along the sidewalk, holding an alcoholic drink in his hand. He stopped the subject and found him to be too intoxicated to care for his own safety. He took the subject into custody and issued a citation for having an open alcoholic drink in public.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspects Arrested
September 15 at 1:53 a.m., an officer observed a motorist traveling at an unsafe speed in the 2600 block of S. Myrtle. He stopped the vehicle and found the driver to be intoxicated. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI.
Vehicle Burglary
September 15 at 4:52 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported at a business parking lot in the 900 block of W. Duarte. The victim was inside one of the businesses and when she returned to her car, she found someone had shattered one of her car windows. She looked inside her car and noticed her backpack, laptop, iPad, iPhone, wallet, house keys and purse were missing from the front seat. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
September 15 at 9:33 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a male subject stumbling along the sidewalk. He stopped the subject to see if he needed assistance and found he was heavily intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety. The subject was arrested and taken into custody. He was released once he could care for himself.
Warrant / Possession of a Methamphetamine Pipe – Suspect Arrested
September 16 at 7:56 p.m., a sergeant was patrolling the 100 block of W. Duarte when he saw a male subject approaching vehicles in the drive-thru line of a business. He stopped the subject and a computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. A search incident to arrest revealed a used methamphetamine pipe in the subject’s pocket. A few minutes later, he saw a second subject he recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed he had warrants as well, so he was also taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
September 16 at 9:41 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Olive reported her boyfriend had just attempted to strangle her, then fled in her vehicle. Officers stopped the suspect on their way to her house and detained the male subject. After an investigation, he was arrested for domestic violence.
Possession of a Methamphetamine Pipe – Suspect Arrested
September 17 at 12:39 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of E. Huntington when he saw a male subject riding a bicycle and violating one of the vehicle codes. He stopped the subject, and during a pat-down search for the officer’s safety, a methamphetamine pipe was discovered. The subject was arrested.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
September 17 at 12:31 p.m., a caller reported two male subjects fist fighting in the 600 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and contacted both subjects. After an investigation, the primary aggressor was arrested.
Driving Under the Influence / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 17 at 11:00 p.m., a motorist called to report she was being followed by another vehicle and was going to lead him to the police department. Officers located the two vehicles and stopped the subject following. They found him to be heavily intoxicated, and after field sobriety tests were conducted, he was arrested for DUI. A computer check revealed he also had a warrant for his arrest.
Commercial Burglary
September 18 at 6:57 a.m., an employee of a store in the 400 block of W. Maple arrived to work and discovered one of the building’s windows was broken and it appeared someone had entered. Officers arrived and checked inside the building, but no one was inside. It appeared that cash had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
September 18 at 2:37 p.m., an employee of a business in the 800 block of E. Duarte reported a male subject loitering on their property. He had been warned to stay off the property and was refusing to leave. Officers arrived and took the subject into custody for trespassing.
Public Intoxication
September 18 at 2:43 p.m., a caller reported a male subject in the 100 block of E. Foothill who appeared to be heavily intoxicated. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. They found him to be too drunk to care for his own safety, so he was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
September 18 at 3:10 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of S. Madison walked outside her home to her car and discovered someone had shattered one of her car windows. The suspect stole her purse, passport and credit cards, which were in the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
September 18 at 7:21 p.m., a caller reported loud yelling going on at a house in the 600 block of W. Olive. Officers arrived and contacted three subjects inside the house, two males and a female. After an investigation was conducted, it was determined that the two male subjects were involved in an argument and one of the male subjects began hitting the other. This case is being forwarded to the District Attorney for prosecution.
Shoplifting
September 19 at 10:13 a.m., security for a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male subject had just run out of their store with power tools without paying. He entered a vehicle and fled the area. Officers responded and searched for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
September 19 at 10:26 a.m., a resident in the 1200 block of S. Alta Vista walked outside her home and discovered her vehicle had been burglarized sometime during the night. The suspect broke one of the car windows to gain entry and stole several items from inside.
Shoplifting / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 19 at 2:45 p.m., an employee of a grocery store in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a male subject had just left the store with flowers without paying for them. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. After an investigation, he was arrested for shoplifting and a computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest.
Vehicle Burglary
September 19 at 6:50 p.m., a customer of a restaurant in the 900 block of W. Huntington finished eating and walked outside to the parking lot. She found her car had been burglarized while she was inside the restaurant. One of the car windows had been shattered and her backpack and laptop computer were taken from the front seat. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Methamphetamine Pipe – Suspect Arrested
September 19 at 7:18 p.m., a resident of an apartment complex in the 700 block of W. Walnut reported a male subject was sleeping in the laundry room. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, who was found to be in possession of a pipe that had been used to smoke methamphetamine. He was arrested.
Under the Influence of Methamphetamine – Suspect Arrested
September 19 at 9:07 p.m., officers were patrolling the train station in the 1700 block of S. Primrose when they were approached by a male subject who told them he was under the influence of methamphetamine. After field tests were conducted, he was arrested.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 19 at 9:08 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 200 block of Stedman when he saw a motorist swerving back and forth and driving unsafe. The officer stopped the vehicle and found the driver was intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment