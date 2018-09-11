News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Aggressive Bear in Canyon Park


Here is video and a description of a family's encounter with an aggressive bear in Monrovia Canyon Park. https://goo.gl/Nzpkvv

- Brad Haugaard
