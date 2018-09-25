News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Spunky Nugget Needs a New Home
Nugget (A463691) is a spunky little black kitten searching for a home. Can you believe he was found all alone in Monrovia? Now that he has been at the Pasadena Humane Society over a month gaining weight and a feisty personality, he’s ready for a home. He’s super adorable as he prances and tumbles around during playtime. He also really enjoys being petted and cuddled. Come give Nugget the home he deserves today.
The adoption fee for cats is $75. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
