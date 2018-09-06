News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Customer Punches Out Gas Pump; Tailgater Hits Tail; Assault With Pants; Old Lady Hits and Runs; Semi Knocks Down Pole
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for August 30 – September 5. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 394 service events, resulting in 67 investigations.
Vandalism
August 30 at 1:10 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of E. Olive started her vehicle, which immediately began to overheat. She discovered someone had poured sugar in her radiator and cut several zip-ties that were holding engine parts together. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision
August 30 at 7:57 p.m., an eighteen-wheel truck was backing in the 700 block of E. Cypress, when the trailer struck a light pole, causing the pole to fall.
Vandalism
August 30 at 8:43 p.m., an employee at a gas station in the 800 block of E. Huntington reported a customer had just hit the gas pump several times with his hand, causing the digital display to break. The customer left the area after damaging the pump. Officers arrived and searched the area for the subject, but could not find him. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
August 31 at 1:31 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of W. Duarte when he saw several subjects he knew from previous contacts. A computer check revealed one of the subjects had a warrant for his arrest, so he was stopped and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
August 31 at 4:10 a.m., a sergeant was patrolling the 2600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a motorist commit a driving violation. A traffic stop was conducted, and after the driver identified himself, a computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. The driver was taken into custody.
Possession of Narcotics – Suspect Arrested
August 31 at 7:42 a.m., an officer was patrolling on foot in the 300 block of S. Myrtle, when he saw a male subject in Library Park in possession of methamphetamine. He arrested the subject, who was later released with a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Residential Burglary
August 31 at 9:43 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of S. Sunset walked outside his home and discovered someone had entered his attached garage. The suspect took power tools, lighting equipment and DJ equipment. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision
August 31 at 4:42 p.m., a motorist was traveling east in the 800 block of W. Foothill and was following too close to the car in front of them. The vehicle in front had to brake, causing the two vehicles to collide. The motorist who was following too close was issued a citation for the driving violation.
Vehicle Pursuit – Suspect Arrested
August 31 at 11:04 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 300 block of E. Huntington when he saw a vehicle illegally stopped in a driving lane. He approached the vehicle and attempted to contact the person sitting in the driver’s seat; however, the driver ignored him and began driving away. A pursuit ensued, with the motorist failing to stop for several red lights and stop signs, finally yielding in the 400 block of N. Alta Vista. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
August 31 at 11:16 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Hillcrest reported a motorist had just collided into two parked vehicles, then fled the area. Officers searched for the suspect vehicle and located it five blocks away from the scene. The driver was not located. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
September 1 at 1:18 a.m., a resident in the 1800 block of S. Mayflower was inside her home when she heard a loud firework explosion outside. She went outside and found the windshield on her vehicle had been shattered from a firework that had been placed under the windshield wiper. This investigation is continuing.
Warrants – Suspects Arrested
September 1 at 3:18 a.m., a female subject called 911 from her cellphone and said she needed help, then she hung up. GPS tracked the phone call to the 100 block of W. Walnut. When officers arrived, they located two male subjects, who said the female was with them, but just left the area. A computer check revealed both male subjects had warrants for their arrest, so they were taken into custody. Officers searched the area for the female subject, but were unable to locate her.
DUI / Injury Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
September 2 at 1:22 a.m., a caller reported two motorists collided in the 300 block of N. Canyon. Officers arrived and found one of the drivers to be intoxicated. Field sobriety tests were conducted and he was determined to have been driving while under the influence. Due to a complaint of pain from the collision, he was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. DUI charges will be filed at a later date.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
September 2 at 10:18 p.m., a caller reported a male subject heavily intoxicated in the 400 block of S. Myrtle. Officers responded to the area and located the subject, who was too intoxicated to stand without assistance. He was arrested for public intoxication.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 3 at 8:40 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of E. Huntington when he saw a subject he recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest, so he was stopped and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
September 3 at 12:44 p.m., a resident in the 1200 block S. Alta Vista walked outside to his vehicle and discovered someone had entered his unlocked vehicle. The suspect stole a shotgun that was left in the vehicle trunk the night before after the owner returned home from a hunting trip. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
September 3 at 12:47 p.m., security for a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported they were detaining a male subject for theft. The subject loaded a cart full of merchandise and left the store without paying. When officers arrived, an investigation was conducted and the subject was arrested.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
September 3 at 1:41 p.m., officers responded to a house in the 800 block of W. Olive regarding a report of domestic violence. When they arrived, they located a male and female subject, who have a child together and were involved in an argument. It was discovered that the female subject hit the male with a pair of pants, leaving visible injuries on his body. The female subject was arrested.
Residential Burglary
September 3 at 1:55 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of E. Colorado arrived to his home and discovered someone had entered it while he was gone and stole several power tools. The house was left unlocked. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
September 4 at 9:36 a.m., the victim parked his vehicle in a business parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Mountain and went into the business. When he returned to his truck, he discovered someone had stolen tools from the bed of the truck. Officers responded and reviewed store surveillance cameras. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Narcotics / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 4 at 10:44 a.m., a caller reported a male subject in the 500 block of W. Colorado that was believed to have a warrant for his arrest. Officers responded and contacted the subject. A computer check confirmed there was a warrant for his arrest. He was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
September 4 at 5:05 p.m., a caller reported a heavily intoxicated male subject that was in the parking lot of a gas station in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle. Officers responded and contacted the subject. He was found to be too intoxicated to care for his own safety. He was arrested for being drunk in public and taken into custody.
Battery
September 4 at 6:08 p.m., a caller reported two subjects physically fighting in front of a house in the 500 block of E. Colorado. Officers responded and contacted both subjects, who said they were friends. They became involved in an argument, which led to fighting. Neither were found to be injured. The case will be forwarded to the District Attorney for prosecution.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
September 5 at 7:46 p.m., a caller reported seeing an elderly female driver collide into a parked vehicle in the 700 block of S. Shamrock. The driver stopped, exited her vehicle, looked at the damage, and then drove away without leaving a note. Officers responded, but were unable to locate the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 5 at 1:13 p.m., a caller reported that two vehicles collided in the 1400 block of S. California. Officers arrived to investigate. Both drivers complained of pain and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 5 at 2:08 p.m., officers stopped a motorist in the 100 block of N. Sunset for reportedly being a possible DUI driver. Officers contacted the driver and found him to be heavily intoxicated. Field sobriety tests were conducted, and the driver was arrested for DUI.
Traffic Collision
September 5 at 3:18 p.m., a caller reported that two motorists collided into one another in the 700 block of S. Monterey. Officers responded and found no one was injured. After an investigation, the driver who was found to be at fault was issued a citation.
Grand Theft Auto / Recovered Stolen Vehicle
September 5 at 6:47 p.m., a resident in the 1800 block of S. Alta Vista walked outside his home and found that someone had stolen his Honda Civic. Officers arrived to investigate, and the vehicle was entered into the DMV stolen vehicle system. Later in the evening, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies found the vehicle in Duarte, unoccupied. The vehicle was returned to the owner.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 5 at 7:53 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 200 block of W. Foothill when he saw a male subject he recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed the subject had several warrants for his arrest. He was stopped and taken into custody.
Petty Theft / Fraud
September 5 at 9:45 p.m., an employee of a business in the 1400 block of S. Shamrock walked outside to her car, which she had left unlocked. She discovered someone had entered the vehicle and took her purse. She immediately called her credit card company to cancel her cards and was told someone had already used them at nearby stores. This investigation is continuing.
