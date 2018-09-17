News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Ulta Beauty Opens With Ribbon Cutting
Ulta Beauty's Monrovia staff at the ribbon cutting ceremony held Friday morning, Sept. 14. The woman cutting the ribbon is the store manager, Amanda Saint.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
9/17/2018
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment