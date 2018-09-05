News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
City Works With Athens to Correct Trash Pick-Up Problems; Library Card Month; Youth Sports; Successful Concert Season
In his weekly report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ Because of increased complaints about trash service and customer service, city staff has met with Athens, which "will be taking corrective measures, and will be communicating with their operations manager, route supervisor, customer service representatives, and trash truck drivers about the need to provide better service more consistently." Chi adds: "In addition, we have instituted a new monitoring and tracking system with Athens to identify and log missed trash service days. If a customer has repeated instances of missed trash pickups (3 or more within each 90-day period), the city will be sent a report so that we can further investigate the issues and resolve the matter."
~ It's National Library Card Sign-Up Month. Everyone who signs-up for his or her first Monrovia library card will have the chance to get a picture with a photo frame. Also, new library card holders will be eligible for surprise giveaways all month. For more information call 256-8274.
~ Co-ed fourth and fifth grade basketball and cheer at Julian Fisher Park Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-7 p.m. with games Saturday mornings at 8, 9, and 10 a.m. Fee: $35 (MUSD resident & student) $40 (non-resident). https://goo.gl/iQsFnn
~ Around 7,060 people attended a concert in Station Square or Library Park this summer, and around 410 people watched a movie in the park.
