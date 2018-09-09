Fork Fire No Threat to Monrovia

Monrovia Fire Department reports:
While smoke from the fire is highly visible, it is important to note that the San Gabriel Canyon is not in close proximity to Monrovia. Based upon the latest on-the-ground information, there is currently no threat to Monrovia. The public is being urged to stay clear of the area.
The Monrovia Fire Department will continue to monitor this situation and weather patterns closely, and if anything changes that may impact the safety of our community, the City will be certain to provide notification immediately at that time.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment