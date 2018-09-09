News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Fork Fire No Threat to Monrovia


Monrovia Fire Department reports:

Early today, a brush fire dubbed the Fork Fire began spreading in the San Gabriel Reservoir in Azusa Canyon, off of Highway 39 / San Gabriel Road, adjacent to the City of Azusa. So far, ~90 acres have burned.

While smoke from the fire is highly visible, it is important to note that the San Gabriel Canyon is not in close proximity to Monrovia. Based upon the latest on-the-ground information, there is currently no threat to Monrovia. The public is being urged to stay clear of the area.

The Monrovia Fire Department will continue to monitor this situation and weather patterns closely, and if anything changes that may impact the safety of our community, the City will be certain to provide notification immediately at that time.

- Brad Haugaard
