Monrovia School Budget; Cop on Campus; Etc.

The general fund.
At its Sept. 12 meeting (agenda: https://goo.gl/rPgK73) the Monrovia Board of Education will ...
~ Take a look at the district's general fund. It looks to me as if revenues are down, but so are expenditures: https://goo.gl/YT5N9j
~ Consider implementing with the city a School Resource Officer (Cop on Campus) program for up to $80,000 a year. https://goo.gl/1Xk9BL
~ Consider hiring Leslie Stawarz for up to $16,500 to - as best I can figure out - help the district with the computer system of CALPADS, the California Longitudinal Pupil Achievement Data System, a data system that tracks students' academic performance. https://goo.gl/RGDQ9C
