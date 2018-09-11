News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
City Serving Senior Lunches; Ulta Beauty Opening; Beer and Wine Fest; Bridge Work; Clean Sidewalks; Etc.
In his weekly report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ The City has begun serving free meals to seniors at the Monrovia Community Center. Lunches are served from 11:30 a.m. to noon, with a suggested donation of $2. All seniors over 55 are welcome, but will be required to become a club member of either the Gad-A-Bouts or New Horizons Club after two visits. Memberships are $5 for the year.
Comment: I'm not in the least bit comfortable with the city making membership in a private club a requirement to receive a government service. This seems wrong.
~ Ulta Beauty - cosmetics, skincare, fragrances, and hair products - will open its newest location at the Monrovia Landing Shopping Center (the old Albertson's center) with aformal ribbon cutting on Friday, Sept. 14, at 9:45 a.m.
~ The third annual Monrovia Station Beer, Wine & Music Fest will take place on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 4-8 p.m. at the Station Square Park. More than 30 craft beer and wines from award winning breweries and wineries. Proceeds benefit the Monrovia Chamber of Commerce & Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills. And yes, you gotta be at least 21.
~ East Huntington Drive lanes will occasionally be closed between Sept. 10 - Sept. 19 so workers can do maintenance and repair work on the overhead pedestrian bridge The work will be between the hours of 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., from Monday through Friday only.
~ Old Town sidewalks will be pressure washed starting Monday, Sept. 10 through Sept. 12. Each day, the work will begin at 3 a.m. and end at 7 a.m.
~ Monrovia Old Town Advisory Board needs a new member. Interested? Apply here - https://goo.gl/kTrjbn - before 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 17. Questions? Contact the City Clerk's office at 932-5505.
- Brad Haugaard
