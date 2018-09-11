News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Frisbee Dog Needs a Home
Maggie (A461589) is a 10-years-young terrier mix looking for a new home! She loves to play with toys and will fetch a Frisbee like a pro! One of Maggie's favorite things to do is go for walks in the park. She's been known to jump up on the park bench to get in a snuggle with a volunteer. Maggie is a true volunteer favorite, and they say she loves to be petted and scratched. Maggie also knows her sit and down commands. If you are looking for an active older pup, stop by and ask for Maggie.
The adoption fee for dogs is $130. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
