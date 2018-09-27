News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: $6K Stolen from Car; Restaurant Doesn't Want Old Fan for Payment; Maserati Stolen/Recovered; Shoplifter Returns; Drunks and Drugs; Assault on Cop; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for September 20 - 26. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 439 service events, resulting in 104 investigations.
Residential Burglary
September 20 at 1:58 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Madison reported someone was attempting to break into her home. Officers arrived and discovered someone had entered the garage and rummaged through a parked vehicle, then attempted to enter a bedroom window, but was not successful. An area search was conducted, but the suspect was not found. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
September 20 at 8:38 a.m., a caller reported they walked outside their hotel in the 900 block of W. Huntington and discovered one of their car windows had been shattered. The car was parked in the hotel’s parking lot. Officers arrived and found that the suspect had not entered the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
September 20 at 4:30 p.m., a resident in the 1100 block of S. Fifth sold tools to someone through the internet. After receiving a check, the tools were shipped to the customer. The victim was later notified by the bank that the account for the check had been closed prior to the date he had received it. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
September 20 at 6:04 p.m., an employee for a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck saw a customer throw merchandise over a wall without paying for it. The employee detained the subject until officers arrived. After an investigation was conducted, the subject was arrested and the property was returned to the business.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
September 20 at 10:22 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 400 block of W. Duarte when he saw a subject standing in front of a liquor store swaying back and forth. The officer contacted the subject and found him to be heavily intoxicated. After field tests were conducted, the subject was taken into custody
Robbery – Suspect Arrested
September 21 at 3:49 a.m., officers responded to a call from a subject who reported she was just robbed of her bicycle in the 400 block of N. Canyon. The subject reported her ex-boyfriend confronted her, then forced her off her bicycle and rode away with it. The suspect was later located and arrested. The bicycle was returned to the owner.
Traffic Collision
September 21 at 4:38 p.m., a caller reported two vehicles had collided at the intersection of Huntington and Primrose. Officers responded and contacted both drivers. The motorist who was found to be at fault was issued a citation for the driving violation.
Trespassing / Evading
September 21 at 8:39 p.m., security at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report a male subject inside their store who had previously been arrested for shoplifting and was told he was not allowed to return to the store. Officers arrived and attempted to detain the subject, but he fled in his vehicle. As officers pursued the subject, he turned off his headlights at night creating a danger for other motorists, which led officers to stop pursuing. Officers knew who the subject was and filed charges against him with the District Attorney.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
September 22 at 1:32 a.m., an officer was patrolling an alley in the 100 block of W. Lime when he found two male subjects in the middle of the roadway barely able to stand. He stopped to talk with them and found they were both heavily intoxicated. The subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
September 22 at 2:15 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 500 block of S. Ivy when he saw a subject attempting to walk along the sidewalk, but was swaying back and forth and almost fell over. The officer talked to the subject and found him heavily intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety. The subject was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
September 22 at 4:33 a.m., a caller reported two vehicles had collided at the intersection of Mountain and Huntington. One of the motorists drove away without stopping to see if the other motorist needed assistance. Officers responded and contacted the motorist who stayed at the scene. There were no injuries reported. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 22 at 12:49 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 300 block of W. Colorado when he saw a female subject he recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed she had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
September 22 at 10:30 a.m., a caller reported a theft outside of a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The subject reported she was putting her three children into her parked car, when a male subject ran to her shopping cart next to the car and took her purse which also contained her car keys. Officers responded and searched for the subject, but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
September 22 at 5:30 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of S. Primrose when he saw a bicyclist commit a riding violation. He stopped the bicyclist and during the investigation he discovered the rider was in possession of a pipe that had been used to smoke methamphetamine. The subject was arrested.
Under the Influence of Narcotics – Suspect Arrested
September 22 at 7:02 p.m., officers were patrolling the 500 block of W. Colorado when they saw a female subject behaving strange. The officers stopped to see if she needed assistance and after speaking with her it was determined that she was under the influence of methamphetamine. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Under the Influence of Narcotics / Trespass – Suspect Arrested
September 22 at 10:36 p.m., a caller reported a male subject jumping into the wash in the 900 block of E. Lemon. Officers arrived and located the subject who told the officers that he was under the influence of methamphetamine. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Traffic Collision / DUI Marijuana – Suspect Arrested
September 23 at 12:43 a.m., a caller reported a motorist that collided into a vehicle parked in the 400 block of S. Mayflower. Officers responded and located the motorist who was found to be intoxicated and smelled of marijuana. After field sobriety tests were conducted the subject was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.
Commercial Burglary
September 23 at 2:40 p.m., employees of a public utilities business in the 1400 block of S. California reported someone had burglarized their business sometime during the weekend. Officers responded and found the main gate of their storage yard had been cut open and $3,000 worth of copper wire had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
September 23 at 3:27 p.m., officers were on patrol in the 900 block of S. Primrose when they saw a bicyclist commit a riding violation. They stopped the subject and further investigation revealed that he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Assault on a Police Officer – Suspect Arrested
September 24 at 8:32 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of W. Walnut called to report her family was yelling at one another and they needed help keeping the peace. When officers arrived, one of the family members who was the cause of the argument, an 18 year old male, began walking away. When one of the officers asked him to stop, he turned and swung his fist at the officer attempting to hit him, but the officer dodged the fist and immediately took the subject into custody.
Defraud a Restaurant / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
September 24 at 12:08 p.m., an employee of a restaurant in the 600 block of W. Huntington called to report a customer was not able to pay after eating a full meal. Officers arrived and contacted the subject who said he tried to pay with an old fan he brought with him but they refused to accept it as payment. A computer check revealed the subject had multiple warrants for his arrest. The subject was arrested.
Attempt Grand Theft
September 24 at 8:06 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of E. Lime reported a male subject attempting to steal a catalytic converter from his neighbor’s parked vehicle. When the subject saw the caller, he ran without taking the converter. Officers responded and searched for the subject but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Methamphetamine / Trespass / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 24 at 8:11 p.m., a caller reported seeing two people on the property of a closed business in the 600 block of E. Lime. When officers arrived, they located a male and female subject inside of a vehicle belonging to the business. Both were in possession of methamphetamine and the female subject had a no bail warrant for her arrest. Both subjects were taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
September 24 at 10:26 p.m., the employee of a business in the 1900 block of Walker walked to his vehicle and discovered it had been burglarized. One of the windows was shattered and his wallet was missing. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication
September 24 at 2:43 p.m., a caller reported a male subject in the 100 block of E. Foothill who appeared to be heavily intoxicated. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. They found him to be too intoxicated to care for his own safety. The subject was taken into custody.
Grand Theft
September 25 at 5:42 p.m., the employee of a store in the 600 block of W. Huntington called the police to report that a male subject entered their store, took several pair of glasses and ran out of the store without paying for them. The loss was estimated to be over $1,000. Officers responded and searched for the suspect but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Warrants – Suspect Arrested
September 25 at 7:38 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Colorado called to report a homeless male subject was setting up a tent in her backyard and was refusing to leave. Officers arrived and contacted the male. A computer check revealed he had multiple warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody.
Shoplifting
September 25 at 8:30 p.m., an employee of a store in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject was shoplifting and fled the area in a vehicle. Officers responded and searched for the subject but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
September 25 at 10:02 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 1000 block of Royal Oaks when he saw a bicyclist commit a riding violation. The officer made contact with the subject and while speaking with her, noticed she appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine. After field tests were conducted, she was arrested.
Domestic Battery – Suspect Arrested
September 25 at 10:06 p.m., a caller reported their neighbors in the 200 block of E. Pomona were yelling at one another. Officers arrived and contacted the married couple. The investigation determined that one of the subjects had hit the other. The female subject was taken into custody.
Shoplifting
September 26 at 6:28 p.m., an employee of a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported two male subjects just left their store with a tool set they did not pay for. Officers arrived and searched the area for the subjects but could not locate them. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
September 26 at 6:43 p.m., the customer of a hotel in the 900 block of W. Huntington walked outside the hotel to his vehicle and noticed one of the doors was open. He looked through the vehicle and found that $6,000 and other items were missing. It is unknown how the suspect gained entry into the locked vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
September 26 at 7:00 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of Linwood returned home and discovered someone had burglarized their apartment. Electronic equipment was stolen. Officers responded and were unable to locate the point of entry. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Automobile
September 26 at 8:04 p.m., a caller reported he had left his Maserati inside a parking structure in the 1100 block of S. Fifth and discovered it was missing. After the vehicle was entered into the DMV stolen vehicle database, it was found in the City of Arcadia and returned to the owner. This investigation is continuing.
