Auction Fundraiser for Teen Leukemia Victims

The James Speranta Organization is holding a fundraiser auction to raise funds to help families coping with teenagers and children diagnosed with leukemia/cancer. The event will be on Sept. 27 at Bella Sera restaurant, 422 S Myrtle, from 5-9 p.m. with the auction beginning at 8 p.m.
The James Speranta Organization was created for the sole purpose of supporting children and their families who have been diagnosed with Leukemia and cancer related illness in the City of Monrovia and adjacent cities.
Currently the new organization has identified four Monrovia teenager boys who were diagnosed within four months of each other.
You can attend the event, neighbors and like-minded people, and spend a little bit of money (or a lot) on such items as: vacations in Park City, Utah; Big Bear Lake; Kauai; Mammoth Lakes. Plus a visit to the Magic Castle and Elton John concert tickets. Contact Jenna Pacini at 419-1771 for more information.
- Brad Haugaard
