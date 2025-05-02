News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Wednesday will be 'Walk/Bike/Roll to School' at Mayflower Elementary


Mayflower students are encouraged to "Walk/Bike/Roll" to school day Wednesday, May 7.  Traffic may be affected. Walk, ride a bike, roll on scooters, skateboards, or skates. There will also be "buses" (groups of walkers or bike riders) starting at these times:

West (Beginning at 7:45 a.m.)

  • Mckinley Pl and W Foothill Blvd
  • Mauna Loa Dr between W Hillcrest Blvd and W Foothill Blvd
  • N Mayflower Ave between W Foothill Blvd and W Hillcrest Blvd

Northeast (Beginning at 7:40 a.m.)

  • N Myrtle and W Hillcrest Blvd
  • N Magnolia Ave and W Hillcrest Blvd
  • N Alta Vista Ave between Foothill Ave and W Hillcrest Blvd 

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)