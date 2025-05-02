Wednesday will be 'Walk/Bike/Roll to School' at Mayflower Elementary

Mayflower students are encouraged to "Walk/Bike/Roll" to school day Wednesday, May 7. Traffic may be affected. Walk, ride a bike, roll on scooters, skateboards, or skates. There will also be "buses" (groups of walkers or bike riders) starting at these times:
West (Beginning at 7:45 a.m.)
- Mckinley Pl and W Foothill Blvd
- Mauna Loa Dr between W Hillcrest Blvd and W Foothill Blvd
- N Mayflower Ave between W Foothill Blvd and W Hillcrest Blvd
Northeast (Beginning at 7:40 a.m.)
- N Myrtle and W Hillcrest Blvd
- N Magnolia Ave and W Hillcrest Blvd
- N Alta Vista Ave between Foothill Ave and W Hillcrest Blvd
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment