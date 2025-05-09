News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
History
•
Facebook
/
X
/
RSS
Old Town Pizza loses its lease; plans to move
Monrovia Old Town Pizza has lost its lease and will have to close, but owner Jake Benitez hopes to reopen at another location. He has started a Go Fund Me page to help with the transition.
Details
.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
5/09/2025
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment