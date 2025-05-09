News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Old Town Pizza loses its lease; plans to move

Monrovia Old Town Pizza has lost its lease and will have to close, but owner Jake Benitez hopes to reopen at another location. He has started a Go Fund Me page to help with the transition. Details

- Brad Haugaard

