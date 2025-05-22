Monrovia Police: Car crashes into wall, drunk driver unconscious; Gasoline stolen from work trucks; bad boyfriends; tire slasher on Colorado; Etc.

During this period the Police Department handled 496 service events, resulting in 90 investigations.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
May 15 at 12:18 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle reported that a victim walked into their business and asked for help. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim. An investigation revealed the victim was physically assaulted by her boyfriend. The boyfriend was located, arrested, and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
May 15 at 11:38 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 400 block of W. Huntington regarding a vehicle burglary report. The victim parked her vehicle in a parking lot and, when she returned, discovered a smashed window and property missing. This investigation is continuing.
Wanted Vehicle – Suspect Arrested
May 15 at 3:46 p.m., officers were alerted to a wanted vehicle in the area of Foothill and Madison. The vehicle was located with three occupants inside. A traffic stop was conducted, and an investigation revealed the vehicle was used in a grand theft in El Monte. The suspect of the grand theft was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
May 15 at 10:35 p.m., an officer made contact with a pedestrian in the 500 block of W. Huntington. During the investigation, the subject was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
May 16 at 3:14 p.m., a victim in the 900 block of Diamond reported fraudulent activity on an account. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 16 at 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision in the area of Fifth and Walnut and made contact with the driver, who collided with a fence. The driver suffered multiple injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
May 17 at 2:07 a.m., an employee from a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported a subject in the lobby causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
May 17 at 7:13 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 1500 block of S. Myrtle regarding a vandalism report. Officers arrived and discovered that a subject had damaged equipment with a hammer. This investigation is continuing.
Mail Theft
May 17 at 10:34 a.m., a caller in the 600 block of Parkrose reported that her mail was stolen from her mailbox. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
May 17 at 11:24 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Cherry reported his vehicle was stolen from his driveway. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
May 17 at 11:42 a.m., a loss prevention officer from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a theft that occurred on May 14. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto / Theft / Weapon Offense
May 17 at 1:10 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of W. Pomona reported her vehicle had been stolen, and on a separate occasion, the suspected individual allegedly pointed a firearm at her. The investigation is ongoing.
Residential Burglary
May 17 at 3:59 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of W. Duarte reported her bicycle was stolen from her garage sometime on May 14. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
May 17 at 5:18 p.m., an officer responded to a local hospital regarding a battery that had reportedly occurred in the 900 block of S. California. Officers were informed the patient sustained facial injuries during a fight at a park two days prior. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
May 18 at 3:05 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Pomona reported his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 18 at 8:56 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Magnolia and Huntington saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was initiated, and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Theft
May 18 at 9:39 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of Kruse reported that three work trucks had gasoline removed. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision
May 18 at 12:51 p.m., a witness in the 100 block of W. Pomona reported a vehicle crashed into a wall. Officers and paramedics arrived and made contact with the driver, who was found unconscious. She was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Evidence at the scene suggests the driver may have been operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
May 18 at 8:43 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Duarte reported his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
May 18 at 9:25 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of S. F. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim, who had visible injuries. An investigation revealed the suspect is the victim’s boyfriend. The suspect fled prior to officers’ arrival but was located a short distance away. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 19 at 9:56 a.m., officers responded to the area of Monterey and Huntington regarding an injury traffic collision. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. One of the parties complained of pain and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Domestic Battery – Suspect Arrested
May 20 at 2:44 a.m., a victim in the 1200 block of California reported she was assaulted by her live-in boyfriend. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim, who had visible injuries. MFD responded and treated the victim. Officers made contact with the suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Critical Missing Person
May 20 at 9:09 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of S. Mayflower regarding a missing person. Officers made contact with the caller, who expressed concern for her mother. An investigation revealed her mother had made statements about wanting to harm herself before leaving. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
May 20 at 12:35 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of W. Colorado reported that someone slashed his tires and spray-painted his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
May 20 at 1:16 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of Monrovista reported that she left her vehicle unlocked and someone stole her bag. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Battery – Suspect Arrested
May 20 at 2:26 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of S. Alta Vista regarding a domestic violence incident in progress. A witness saw a male subject hitting a female inside a vehicle. Both subjects were located, and video surveillance captured the male hitting the female multiple times. A computer check revealed an active domestic restraining order against the male. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
May 20 at 5:21 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 3100 block of S. Peck. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. No injuries were reported, and the party at fault was cited.
Fraud
May 21 at 8:18 a.m., a resident walked into the MPD lobby to report fraud. He wrote a check and placed it in the mail, later learning the check was cashed by someone else. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense / Resisting Arrest – Suspect Arrested
May 21 at 9:15 a.m., officers responded to a parking lot in the 400 block of W. Foothill regarding a female subject under the influence of drugs and yelling at people. Officers attempted to make contact, but she ran and resisted handcuffing. She was arrested and transported to a hospital for a mental evaluation.
Petty Theft
May 21 at 11:32 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported her wallet was stolen while inside a business. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
May 21 at 1:26 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Montana reported someone broke the passenger side mirror of his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
May 21 at 5:07 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the 100 block of W. Foothill. The suspect began yelling at the victim before fleeing the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
May 21 at 11:53 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of W. Evergreen reported seeing a male adult jump the wall of an adjacent business and begin removing items. Officers arrived and located the subject in possession of property belonging to the business. He was arrested and taken into custody.
No comments:
Post a Comment