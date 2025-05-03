News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
History
•
Facebook
/
X
/
RSS
Veterans Thank You Dinner at Library May 7
Veterans Thank You Dinner will be held in the Library Community Room on Wednesday, May 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. for veterans and families. Friends, food, fellowship, and information about benefits and services. Register
here
.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
5/03/2025
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment