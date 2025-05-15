News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

City Council to consider hiring company to resurface Mountain and Peck, fix sidewalks, and add trees: Budget update: city finances stable but uncertainty in broader economy

At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia City Council will ...

~ Consider hiring All American Asphalt to resurface much of Mountain Avenue and Peck Road, plus: construct 22 new tree wells and plant 18 new trees along Peck Road and 4 new trees along Mountain; replace 900 square feet of sidewalk along Peck and Myrtle and nearly 900 square feet along Mountain; and replace the traffic signal at Mountain and Lemon and install "traffic calming" and pedestrian improvements at the intersection. The company would be paid $4,373,848.18 and there would be a contingency amount of up to $437,385 in case of unexpected expenses.

~ Receive a 2024-25 budget update, which reports that while "the City remains in a stable financial position, uncertainty persists in the broader economy." Specifically, potential tariffs, federal funding freezes, closures of federal buildings and operations, and possible layoffs of federal staff. Staff report says, "Overall, most City revenues remain stable and are showing modest growth. However, sales tax revenues continue to trend downward, particularly due to reduced revenue from new vehicle purchases. Given the City's strong fiscal foundation, it is well-positioned to remain flexible and adapt to changing economic conditions." Details

- Brad Haugaard

    Anything new on Canyon Park? Last I recall seeing was in March that it was expected to be 3 weeks for the electric hookup,

