New summer program begun for children

Starting this July Calvary Chapel Monrovia’s Solid Ground Academy will begin offering a summer program for second through sixth graders that runs from July 7 through August 21, Monday-Thursday, from 8:30 a.m - 12:30 p.m., with a break the week of July 21 for the church’s free Vacation Bible School.
Program includes…
- Worship sessions and Bible teachings, with a focus on spiritual growth.
- Theatre and music, fostering individual talent and teamwork in music and acting. Children will showcase their skills in a performance at the end of the summer program.
- Educational experiments and creative art projects with a focus on exploration and discovery.
- Learning healthy eating habits and simple meal preparation.
- Outdoor activities, including water games and team building.
Cost for the six-week program is $600 with a 10% discount for siblings. There is a $100 non-refundable deposit to reserve a spot. Registration here.
- Brad Haugaard
