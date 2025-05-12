News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

New summer program begun for children


Starting this July Calvary Chapel Monrovia’s Solid Ground Academy will begin offering a summer program for second through sixth graders that runs from July 7 through August 21, Monday-Thursday, from 8:30 a.m - 12:30 p.m., with a break the week of July 21 for the church’s free Vacation Bible School.

Program includes…

  • Worship sessions and Bible teachings, with a focus on spiritual growth.
  • Theatre and music, fostering individual talent and teamwork in music and acting. Children will showcase their skills in a performance at the end of the summer program. 
  • Educational experiments and creative art projects with a focus on exploration and discovery. 
  • Learning healthy eating habits and simple meal preparation. 
  • Outdoor activities, including water games and team building.

Cost for the six-week program is $600 with a 10% discount for siblings. There is a $100 non-refundable deposit to reserve a spot. Registration here.

- Brad Haugaard

