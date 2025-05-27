Calm Kira - couch potato and adventure buddy

Kira is a 4-year-old Malinois mix with a calm, gentle spirit. This soulful girl is a perfect blend of couch potato and adventure buddy — content to lounge around the house but always up for a good walk or a romp at the dog park (where she's a total social butterfly!). She's house-trained, crate-trained, and low maintenance, making her an easy companion for a variety of home environments.
While Kira can be a little leash-reactive around other dogs and very enthusiastic about squirrels, she's been working on her training and improving every day. Off-leash at the park, she's all charm and grace with other dogs. She adores people — including kids — but sometimes forgets her size in her eagerness to say hello. She's not a barker, loves a good cuddle, and has a sweet, quiet way of making you feel like the center of her world.
If you're looking for a laid-back, loyal, and loving companion with just enough quirk to keep life interesting, Kira might just be your perfect match. Come meet this beautiful girl — she’s ready to steal your heart.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
