Monrovia Police: Warrant leads to wilderness rescue; Fight at a funeral; Motorcyclist hits parked car, DUI suspected; Narcan revives overdose victim; Etc

During this period the Police Department handled 440 service events, resulting in 72 investigations.
Commercial Burglary
May 22 at 4:11 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm in a business in the 900 block of W. Duarte. Upon arrival, officers discovered that security bars on the front entrance had been cut. A search of the interior revealed an interior door forcibly kicked in. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 22 at 7:49 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Mountain and Lemon. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. Both parties complained of pain.
Grand Theft
May 22 at 8:16 a.m., a loss prevention officer for a business in the 900 block of W. Foothill reported a theft that occurred on May 21. Officers arrived and learned that three female suspects entered the business and stole merchandise. This investigation is continuing.
Overdose
May 22 at 2:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of S. Myrtle regarding a female subject who was unresponsive. Officers arrived and located the female subject and administered two doses of narcan. She regained consciousness and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Mental Evaluation
May 22 at 2:26 p.m., in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks, officers responded to the location regarding a resident suffering from chronic alcoholism and severe substance use disorder. Based on the information provided and the subjects known history, they were placed on a 72-hour hold and transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Battery
May 22 at 6:29 p.m., a battery was reported in the 800 block of S. Magnolia. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a physical altercation had occurred between two individuals attending a funeral service. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers' arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest / Court Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
May 23 at 1:04 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Huntington and Shamrock saw a bicyclist commit a traffic violation. The officer initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the cyclist. A computer search revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody where he made contact with a party who he is retrained from contacting.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
May 23 at 4:03 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of S. Alta Vista reported a suspicious female subject in the area. Officers arrived and located the subject nearby. She was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 23 at 7:24 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Pomona and Myrtle when they saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 24 at 2:11 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 400 block of Norumbega. Officers arrived and located a motorcyclist on the ground. An investigation revealed the motorcyclist collided with a parked vehicle. A DUI investigation was initiated after the motorcyclist admitted to being under the influence. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Suspicious Vehicle / Mental Evaluation
May 24 at 7:58 a.m., a caller in the 400 block of Highland reported a suspicious vehicle in the area. Officers arrived and located the empty vehicle blocking a driveway and a service road. A computer search revealed the registered owner had a warrant for his arrest. The vehicle was removed and towed out of the location. Several hours’ later callers reported hearing someone yelling “help” from the wilderness preserve. Officers, Park Ranger, MFD, and an LASD airship responded and conducted a search of the area. The subject was located and hour later and transported to a hospital for treatment and a mental evaluation.
Commercial Burglary
May 24 at 12:16 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 500 block of W. Lemon. Officers arrived and found the building's door forced open. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 24 at 1:52 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Myrtle and Live Oak. Officers arrived and found the party at fault was driving at an unsafe speed and rear ended another vehicle, injuring that party.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
May 24 at 2:53 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of S. Magnolia regarding a traffic collision. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. The driver at fault displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation confirmed he was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto
May 24 at 8:20 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Ranchito reported his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
May 24 at 10:53 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of Monterey reported a suspicious individual knocking on her door. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
May 25 at 12:41 a.m., a caller in the area of Myrtle and Lime reported an adult female screaming. Officers arrived and located the subject. She was intoxicated and unable to care for herself. She was arrested and transported to the MPD Jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
May 25 at 9:23 a.m., officers were dispatched to a parking structure in the 100 block of W. Colorado regarding subjects loitering. Upon arrival, an officer located a subject and made contact with him. A computer check revealed the subject had warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
May 25 at 9:35 p.m., a caller in the 1100 block of Sesmas reported a tire to his vehicle was slashed. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
May 25 at 10:57 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of S. Myrtle regarding a subject refusing to leave the location. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer search revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
May 25 at 11:18 p.m., while patrolling the area of Myrtle and Longden an officer saw a bicyclist in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the cyclist was contacted. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. The subject was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
May 26 at 12:01 a.m., an officer responded to a hospital regarding a domestic violence incident that occurred in the 400 block of Linwood. The victim reported that her live-in boyfriend assaulted her multiple times. The suspect was located. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
May 26 at 11:40 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported a male and female subject arguing in front of a business. Officers arrived and made contact the subjects. Officers determined the male subject was a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
May 26 at 11:07 a.m., a caller in the 600 block of S. Myrtle reported a male subject appeared to be intoxicated. Officers arrived and made contact with the male subject who they determined was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 26 at 10:39 p.m., while patrolling the area of Peck and El Monte an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was attempted, but the driver failed to yield and continued driving. The driver eventually pulled over a short distance away. The officer made contact with the driver who displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 27 at 1:00 a.m., officers in the 800 block of W. Walnut saw a vehicle driving erratically and nearly colliding with several parked vehicles, coming to a sudden stop in the middle of the roadway. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was contacted. The driver was unconscious behind the wheel. The driver was escorted from the vehicle and a DUI investigation was conducted. The DUI investigation confirmed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
May 27 at 9:04 a.m., a caller in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle reported a subject vandalizing a sign. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who was found to be in possession of the marker used to vandalize the sign. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
May 27 at 9:21 a.m., a resident in the 1700 block of Encino reported his catalytic converter stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
May 27 at 10:34 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of E. Palm regarding a juvenile subject wanting to harm himself. Officers made contact with the subject and confirmed he was a danger to himself. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Mental Evaluation
May 27 at 12:03 p.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of California regarding an adult male saying he was depressed. Officers spoke with the subject and confirmed he wanted to harm himself. He was transported to a hospital for a mental evaluation.
Mental Evaluation – Suspect Arrested
May 27 at 4:43 p.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 100 block of W. Colorado. Upon arrival, officers found a bedroom door locked and a subject inside who refused to comply. Officers were able to make contact with him and they determined he was a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Shoplifting / Warrant – Suspects Arrested
May 27 at 9:00 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male and female subject fled in a vehicle with merchandise they did no pay for. The suspect vehicle was located a short distance away with three occupants inside. A traffic stop was conducted and the subjects were contacted. A computer search revealed the three subjects had warrants for their arrest and were in possession of drug paraphernalia. All three subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Dog Bite
May 28 at 8:50 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 400 block of Patrician Way regarding a dog bite that occurred on May 23. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
May 28 at 10:41 a.m., officers were dispatched to a park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle regarding a male subject following a couple holding a baby. It was determined the subject was a danger to himself and others. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Public Intoxication
May 28 at 1:13 p.m., a caller in the area of Foothill and Alta Vista reported a male subject yelling at people. Officers arrived and locate the subject with open alcoholic containers near him. It was determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
