Citrus College Promise program increases access for first-time students

by Randa B. Wahbe, Ed.D.
Citrus College Governing Board Member for Monrovia
At Citrus College, free tuition for a student’s first two years on campus is not just a possibility, it’s a promise.
Through the Citrus College Promise program, first-time students who enroll in at least 12 units in the fall and spring semesters will receive financial assistance, personalized academic advising and access to exclusive campus resources designed to support their success.
Promise program students will enroll in English or mathematics every semester until their required courses in each are completed. Students will also need to meet Early Decision program requirements or go through the onboarding process for a student support program, like athletics, CalWORKs or the Veterans Success Center. Along with completing a student educational plan and attending a new student orientation, Promise program participants will also submit a FAFSA or California Dream Act application each year; however, eligibility for financial aid is not required.
Promise students need to maintain a GPA of at least 2.0 and complete 30 academic units before the start of their second year. If students satisfy these requirements, they can reap all the benefits, which also includes priority registration.
Alvarez first heard about Citrus College when her sister began attending in 2018. While Alvarez was still attending Monrovia High School, she began taking dual enrollment courses that would satisfy her high school requirements and general education college courses.
When it came time for Alvarez to decide where to go to college, the choice was simple.
“I decided on Citrus College once I heard about the Promise program,” she said.
For Alvarez, the financial benefits were enormous. In addition to no-cost enrollment and waived fees, Alvarez received $100 vouchers for textbooks every semester and other items, like free Scantrons and snacks from the Promise program office.
“Financially, it helped me out so much,” she said.
Beyond the cost savings, Alvarez also appreciated how the Promise program was focused on helping students succeed. In the program, Alvarez worked with counselors to go over her student educational plan, a roadmap of courses that align with her major.
“If it wasn’t for the Promise program, I honestly don’t think I would be attending a community college,” she said.
While at Citrus College, Alvarez has also become involved with the Student Ambassadors, a select group of students who serve as official hosts of the college, leading campus tours and assisting with hospitality activities.
“What truly made me feel good about being a student ambassador was working college fairs and being able to share my experience with incoming college students,” Alvarez said.
After earning her associate degree, Alvarez plans to earn her certified nursing assistant (CNA) license and then apply for the Citrus College Registered Nursing program. Ultimately, she hopes to work in a hospital in the labor and delivery unit.
As the Citrus Community College District Board of Trustees representative for Monrovia/Bradbury and portions of Duarte, I am grateful for the incredible work being done to ensure our first-generation students thrive.
For more information about the Promise program and how to enroll at Citrus College, visit www.citruscollege.edu/promise.
