Two Community Center trips: Huntington Library and Lavender Festival


The Community Center has two trips coming up, a day trip to the Huntington Library and Gardens on June 19, and a trip to a Lavender Festival on Saturday, June 28.

The Huntington Library trip includes a 90-minute guided tour, is scheduled for June 19. Participants will explore the gardens, library, and art collections, with moderate walking and some uneven paths. $45 residents, $55 non-residents. Details here.  

On the Lavender Festival trip participants will experience lavender fields, themed food and drinks, and a light display at night. $30 for residents, $40 for non-residents. Details

