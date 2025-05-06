Scrappy is a pint-sized chihuahua/hound with a giant personality

Scrappy is a 20-pound chihuahua/hound mix with a heart as big as his ears—and trust us, those ears are epic. Sometimes they even get adorably stuck behind his head, and it's impossible not to smile.
This sweet, medium-energy pup is all about building deep bonds. Once he trusts you, Scrappy becomes the ultimate cuddle buddy, happiest curled up beside you for a nap or offering his signature paw-shake.
Scrappy has been in a foster home with a Pasadena Humane volunteer, and he’s gotten a great report. He’s fully house-trained, crate-savvy (especially with some calming tunes), and knows a few solid commands like “sit,” “shake,” and “crate.”
Scrappy’s ideal match is someone patient, consistent, and ready to love a quirky, devoted companion who just wants to be near his person. If you're looking for a pint-sized pal with a giant personality and unforgettable ears, Scrappy might just be your perfect match.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
