News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • History • Facebook / X / RSS
Monrovia Police: Man stabbed multiple times, suspect caught; Gun pointed from vehicle; DUI hits several vehicles; Indecent exposure, suspect flees; Etc.
During this period the Police Department handled 351 service events, resulting in 55 investigations.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
May 1 at 9:33 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of El Norte and Walker saw a suspicious vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a controlled substance. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism / Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
May 1 at 11:13 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Duarte and Shamrock saw a suspicious vehicle with an occupant inside, parked near a subject vandalizing a wall. The officer detained both individuals. An investigation revealed the occupant was waiting for the other subject to finish vandalizing the wall. A controlled substance was found inside the vehicle. The driver was arrested for controlled substance and the second suspect was arrested for vandalism and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
May 2 at 2:30 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of Poppy reported a disturbance between a male and female subject. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties. It was determined the male physically assaulted the female subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Stolen License Plate
May 1 at 6:36 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of W. Lemon reported the license plate to his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Pursuit / Evading – Suspect Arrested
May 1 at 12:28 p.m., while patrolling the area of Shamrock and Central an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted, the driver refused to stop and a short pursuit ensued. The driver stopped a short distance away and the he was contacted. He was arrested for several violations and taken into custody.
Theft
May 1 at 1:04 p.m., a victim in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported his vehicle was broken into while parked and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Attempt
May 2 at 9:54 a.m., a caller in the 400 block of W. Chestnut reported two work vehicles were broken into and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
May 2 at 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a gym in the 500 block of S. Mountain regarding a theft from a locker room. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
May 3 at 2:05 a.m., an officer patrolling the 400 block of S. Myrtle found a subject needing assistance. Witnesses stated two individuals were involved in a physical altercation when a third bystander intervened and punched one of the parties, causing him to fall. One involved party fled the scene prior to police arrival. The injured subject was transported to a hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Court Order Violation
May 3 at 9:01 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of E. Scenic reported her son who is restrained from making contact with her was at the residence. The son was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 3 at 1:16 p.m., a traffic collision was reported near the area of Peck and El Norte. One of the parties complained of pain.
Mental Evaluation
May 3 at 2:28 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of E. Lemon regarding a female subject hitting a resident's garage door with a broom. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject who was deemed to be a danger to herself. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Lost Adult
May 3 at 2:45 p.m., a caller in the area of Myrtle and Lemon reported a female subject in the area who appeared disoriented. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject who was confused and needed assistance. Officers were able to identify who she was and contacted a family member who responded to MPD to be reunited with the female.
Brandishing a Firearm
May 3 at 4:18 p.m., a witness on Hidden Valley Road reported a suspicious vehicle with several occupants pointed a gun at his neighbor. Officers arrived but the suspicious vehicle was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon – Suspect Arrested
May 3 at 7:16 p.m., a stabbing was reported in the area of Mayflower and Fano. Officers arrived and located a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. An area was searched with the assistance of Covina PD’s K9 and located the suspect hiding in the area. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 4 at 1: 27 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of S. Magnolia regarding a solo vehicle collision where a driver struck several parked vehicles. Officers arrived and learned that the driver had fled on foot. Officers located the driver a short distance away. An investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Death Investigation
May 4 at 11:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of S. Peck near the wash area regarding a deceased subject. The coroner was contacted and after an investigation it appears the subject passed of natural causes and was possibly transient. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
May 4 at 9:30 p.m., a caller in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported a domestic violence incident. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed the husband and wife were involved in an argument when the husband kicked the wife. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
May 5 at 10:02 a.m., a caller reported he dropped his wallet in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle and when he returned to look for it the wallet was gone. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 5 at 12:53 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of California and Central. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. Two of the parties involved complained of pain, one was transported to a hospital for treatment and the other refused treatment.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery – Suspect Arrested
May 5 at 1:13 p.m., officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area of Myrtle and Pomona. An officer located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop with an occupant inside. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Mail Theft
May 5 at 4:04 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of Hacienda came into the MPD lobby to report packages were stolen from the front porch of his home. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
May 5 at 4:51 p.m., a loss prevention officer from a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a theft that occurred on May 1. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Person
May 5 at 8:03 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Duarte reported her adult daughter missing. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence / Battery
May 6 at 12:01 a.m., a victim in the area of Stedman and Foothill reported her friend’s boyfriend pushed her. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed the male subject pushed both his girlfriend and her friend out of his vehicle and hit his girlfriend before fleeing. The victims refused medical attention. This investigation is continuing.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
May 6 at 3:34 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Ivy and Huntington saw a vehicle parked in the lane of traffic with a subject in the backseat. An investigation revealed he was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
May 6 at 1:34 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Shamrock and Foothill. Officers arrived and discovered that the victim’s was vehicle was struck while parked and the suspect vehicle did not make contact with the victim. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
May 6 at 2:27 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of N. Myrtle walked into the MPD lobby to report that someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole property. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
May 6 at 2:56 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported that her purse was stolen while she was shopping. This investigation is continuing.
Indecent Exposure
May 6 at 5:49 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Duarte regarding a subject exposing himself to tenants and attempting to grab a female subject. The subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Person
May 6 at 5:54 p.m., a mother in the 200 block of E. Olive reported her juvenile son missing. He was entered into the system as missing. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
May 6 at 7:35 p.m., a caller in the area of Myrtle and Olive reported a subject yelling at people walking by. Officers arrived and recognized the subject from prior contacts. A computer search revealed he had a no bail probation hold. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Posted by Brad at 5/07/2025
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment