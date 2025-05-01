Monrovia Police: Stolen car leads to missing person; Four parked cars hit; Mail theft uncovered at car crash; Trespasser keeps breaking lights; Lots of intoxicated people

During this period the Police Department handled 420 service events, resulting in 74 investigations.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 24 at 10:04 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Myrtle and Colorado. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. One party complained of pain and was treated at the scene.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 24 at 12:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Fifth and Chestnut regarding a traffic collision. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. One of the parties complained of pain and received treatment at the scene.
Public Intoxication / Warrant Arrest – Suspects Arrested
April 24 at 9:47 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of E. Duarte reported two male subjects in a parking lot of a closed business were drinking. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects. One subject was deemed too intoxicated to care for himself. A computer search revealed the other subject had a warrant for his arrest. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 25 at 7:27 a.m., a passerby in the 700 block of S. Myrtle reported a male subject yelling obscenities. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed he had multiple warrants for his arrest. He was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 25 at 7:44 a.m., employees at a business in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle reported a male subject passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle at a gas pump. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 25 at 12:59 a.m., an officer responded to a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle regarding subjects loitering in the rear of a business. Officers arrived and made contact with two subjects. A computer search revealed one of the subjects had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
April 25 at 12:37 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Peck and Longden saw a suspicious vehicle in the area and made contact with the occupants. An investigation revealed one of them was in possession of a controlled substance. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
April 25 at 1:12 a.m., while patrolling the area of Myrtle and Pamela, an officer saw a bicyclist in violation of a vehicle code. A computer search revealed he was on probation and investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
April 25 at 8:51 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 300 block of W. Huntington for a violation. The driver was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
April 25 at 9:57 p.m., a caller in the 500 block of E. Walnut reported suspicious subjects in an alleyway causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and made contact with a female subject who was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
April 25 at 10:53 p.m., an employee from a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a theft. Officers arrived and determined a female subject stole merchandise and fled on foot. Officers checked the area, but were unable to locate her. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
April 26 at 1:31 a.m., while patrolling the 600 block of S. Myrtle an officer saw a subject who appeared intoxicated. The officers made contact with the subject and determined the subject was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest / Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
April 26 at 1:53 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Huntington and Monterey conducted a traffic stop on a bicyclist for a vehicle code violation. A computer search revealed the subject had a warrant. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspects Arrested
April 26 at 4:55 a.m., while patrolling the 800 block of E. Huntington an officer saw a suspicious vehicle with two occupants. The officer made contact with the occupants who were deemed to be too intoxication to care for themselves. They were arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Theft
April 26 at 2:05 p.m., a caller in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported that her grandmother’s cellphone was stolen while shopping. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 26 at 11:26 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of W. Huntington regarding a disturbance where a male subject was banging on windows. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Traffic Collision
April 27 at 7:36 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Mountain and Central. One party complained of pain and treatment was provided. During the investigation, stolen mail was located in one of the vehicles. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
April 27 at 9:37 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of E. Lime reported that two fraudulent transactions occurred in her business account. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
April 27 at 1:42 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a shoplifting report. Officers arrived and located the suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
April 27 at 11:42 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Greystone and Primrose for a violation. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of a controlled substance. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery – Suspect Arrested
April 28 at 6:37 a.m., officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area of Huntington and Mountain. The vehicle was located with a subject walking away. The officers made contact with the subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 28 at 8:25 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of N. Primrose reported an unknown subject was setting up a camp in their front yard. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
April 28 at 10:54 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Shamrock and Lemon. No injuries were reported. The driver found at fault was cited.
Grand Theft
April 28 at 11:39 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of N. Fifth reported his gardening equipment was stolen from his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
April 28 at 3:46 p.m., a loss prevention officer in a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a theft. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
April 28 at 3:54 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of W. Palm reported his vehicle was vandalized. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
April 28 at 6:54 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of E. Greystone reported his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 28 at 8:56 p.m., officers responded to the area of Evergreen and Mountain regarding an injury traffic collision. This investigation is continuing.
Warrants / Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
April 29 at 3:09 a.m., while patrolling the 700 block of E. Huntington an officer saw a subject slumped over behind the steering wheel. Officers made contact and observed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. A computer search revealed he had multiple warrants. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Trespass
April 29 at 12:17 p.m., a victim in the 600 block E. Olive, called to report a known male subject continuously trespasses onto her property to knock on her door and damage lawn lights. This investigation is continuing.
Theft – Suspects Arrested
April 29 at 12:40 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported two female subjects were inside concealing merchandise and left without paying. The officers located the suspect vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the female subjects. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto / Missing Person Located / Mental Evaluation
April 29 at 2:56 p.m., officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area of Foothill and Myrtle. Officers located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and made contact with a male and female occupant inside. A computer search revealed one of the occupants was listed as a missing person and had thoughts of harming herself. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
April 29 at 3:02 p.m., a caller from a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck reported a suspicious vehicle. An officer arrived and located the vehicle. A computer search revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen in East Los Angles. This investigation is continuing.
Theft – Suspects Arrested
April 29 at 4:19 p.m., officers were alerted to two suspicious subjects driving away from the 700 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived and made contact with the occupants and discovered that they had committed a theft earlier in the day. The items were recovered and the male and female subject were arrested and taken into custody.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
April 30 at 7:01 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of E. Huntington reported his rented moving truck stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
April 30 at 8:09 a.m., a victim in the area of Walnut and Magnolia reported his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
April 30 at 9:03 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a trailer that had not been returned, stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 30 at 10:37 a.m., an injury traffic collision involving a driver and four parked vehicles was reported in the 700 block of E. Huntington. The investigation is ongoing.
Fraud
April 30 at 11:53 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of E. Foothill reported that she was scammed out of money on a social media platform. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
April 30 at 11:54 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male subject left the business with merchandise without paying. Officers arrived and located the male subject in possession of the stolen merchandise. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
April 30 at 5:12 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of W. Lemon reported property stolen from her residence. This investigation is continuing.
