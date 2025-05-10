News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
History
•
Facebook
/
X
/
RSS
LEGO free play at Library May 22
LEGO Free Play in the Library Story Room on Thursday, May 22, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. For children 2-12. Parents and kids can drop in to build with library-supplied blocks, exercising creativity in an informal setting.
Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
5/10/2025
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment