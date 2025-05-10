News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

LEGO free play at Library May 22


LEGO Free Play in the Library Story Room on Thursday, May 22, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. For children 2-12. Parents and kids can drop in to build with library-supplied blocks, exercising creativity in an informal setting.

