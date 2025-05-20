Pro snuggler Momo is a master of 'sit,' when he wants to sit ...

Momo is a 3-year-old, tall and dashing adventurer who's ready to be your loyal sidekick! Momo is a Chow mix, and despite the fluffy coat, he “only” weighs about 65 pounds.
Momo's got personality! He’s sweet and affectionate, and he’s even been described as “a pro snuggler”. While he can be a little nervous with strangers, he warms up very quickly, especially when he’s getting tasty snacks.
He’s also very quick to show off the tricks he’s learned - he's a master at “sit” (when he wants to sit, that is). He’s also learning “shake,” but it seems like he’s just in a hurry to get back to one of his new favorite activities - splashing in the pool!
When he’s not splashing around, he enjoys going on hikes and long walks, and exploring the outdoors. He’s always up for a game of fetch and if you’re lucky enough, he’ll even bring the toy back to you.
Momo has had experience living with other dogs, so he might be a good companion for a similar-sized buddy.
Whether lounging by your side or exploring the outdoors, Momo will bring joy, loyalty, and a touch of goofy charm into your life. He’ll even help keep you cool on a hot day. Ready for an adventurous, affectionate companion? Momo’s your guy!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines. Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
- Brad Haugaard
