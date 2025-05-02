News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Buy produce and get free jar and salt water


Food Ed will host a pickling event Saturday, May 17, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Station Square Farmers Market at 1629 S Myrtle. Buy the veggies and receive a free jar and brine to pickle them in.

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)