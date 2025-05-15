News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Dinner at Cafe X20


Dinner at Cafe X20, on the north side of Foothill just west of Melrose. Got the Chicken Shawarma plate with hummus and baba ghanoush, for $17, and a bee for $7. Very good. I loved the smoky flavor of the baba ghanoush.

- Brad Haugaard 
