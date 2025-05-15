News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
History
•
Facebook
/
X
/
RSS
Dinner at Cafe X20
Dinner at Cafe X20, on the north side of Foothill just west of Melrose. Got the Chicken Shawarma plate with hummus and baba ghanoush, for $17, and a bee for $7. Very good. I loved the smoky flavor of the baba ghanoush.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
5/15/2025
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment