A Moment in Monrovia History: Looking at the mouth of Monrovia Canyon
Panorama of Monrovia Canyon from Pottenger Sanatorium tuberculosis treatment center looking toward the mouth of Monrovia Canyon to the northeast, I think. Click picture to enlarge. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn more about the Monrovia Historical Society here.
No comments:
Post a Comment