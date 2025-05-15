News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • History • Facebook / X / RSS
Monrovia Police: Bear likely suspect in kitchen trespassing case; Found knife may have been involved in crime; Shoplifters; Drunks; And more ...
During this period the Police Department handled 476 service events, resulting in 100 investigations.
Theft / Warrant Arrests – Suspects Arrested
May 7 at 1:36 a.m., a caller in the 400 block of W. Evergreen reported two subjects were stealing from a construction site. Officers arrived and located two subjects in the area. A computer search revealed they both had multiple warrants for their arrest. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
May 7 at 11:31 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Pomona walked into the MPD lobby to report fraudulent activity within his credit report. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
May 7 at 12:12 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report his parked vehicle was struck and the suspect fled the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Found Property
May 7 at 6:53 p.m., a resident in the 1700 block of S. Mayflower reported they found a knife in their backyard, they believe it was used in a crime days prior. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
May 7 at 11:07 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Magnolia and Cypress. Officers arrived and discovered it was a solo vehicle that collided with a curb. The driver was contacted and found to be under the influence. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
May 8 at 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to a gym in the 600 block of W. Huntington regarding a female subject causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject. A computer search revealed she had two warrants for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
May 8 at 8:50 p.m., a loss prevention officer from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a theft. Officers arrived and learned that a female subject exited the store with merchandise she did not pay for. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft / Drug Offense – Suspects Arrested
May 8 at 9:24 p.m., a passerby reported three male subjects ran out of a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain taking merchandise which they did not pay for. Officers arrived and located the three male subjects. An investigation revealed the subjects were in possession of the stolen merchandise, drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance. A computer search revealed one of the subjects had a warrant for his arrest. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
May 9 at 1:53 a.m., while patrolling the 1500 block of S. Myrtle an officer saw a bicyclist commit a vehicle code violation. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 9 at 6:58 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Royal Oaks regarding a traffic collision. Officers and MFD responded. One of the parties involved complained of pain and they were transported to a hospital for treatment.
Mental Evaluation
May 9 at 11:05 a.m., a caller reported receiving a text from a friend, who resided on Diamond who was making statements of wanting to harm themselves and others. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who was determined to be a danger to himself and others. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Shoplifting / Warrant Arrest – Suspects Arrested
May 9 at 2:52 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported two subjects were in the store shoplifting. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects. An investigation revealed the juvenile daughter was shoplifting and her mother was discovered to have an outstanding warrant. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
May 9 at 8:41 p.m., officers responded to a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a shoplifting in progress. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
May 9 at 9:09 p.m., while patrolling the area of El Sur and Myrtle an officer conducted a traffic stop on a bicyclist for a vehicle code violation. A computer search revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 10 at 2:00 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Foothill and Fifth saw a vehicle commit a violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed signs of alcohol impairment. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Theft
May 10 at 7:37 p.m., a resident walked into the MPD lobby to report a theft from her vehicle. The victim dropped off her vehicle for repairs on May 5 at an auto shop in the 200 block of Kruse, when she retrieved her vehicle on May 10, she discovered her sunglasses were missing. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
May 10 at 10:26 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Lemon regarding a female subject who wanted to harm herself. Officers arrived and determined she was a danger to herself. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 11 at 12:58 a.m., while patrolling the area of Myrtle and Montana an officer saw a vehicle in violation of a code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation confirmed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest / Theft – Suspect Arrested
May 11 at 8:58 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. Officers arrived and located the subject in a nearby parking lot. A computer search revealed he had a no bail warrant. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 11 at 9:54 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Foothill and Ivy saw a vehicle in violation of a code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation confirmed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
May 11 at 11:05 p.m., while patrolling the 100 block of E. Lemon an officer saw a subject who appeared to be intoxicated. An investigation revealed the subject was unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
May 12 at 1:30 a.m., an officer contacted a male subject in the 700 block of E. Huntington who appeared intoxicated. An investigation revealed the subject was unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Petty Theft
May 12 at 8:06 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Meadow reported a theft. Officers arrived and learned that an unknown subject entered the resident’s vehicle and stole property. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
May 12 at 11:38 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of E. Duarte reported a hit and run traffic collision that occurred on May 10. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
May 12 at 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a shoplifting incident. Officers arrived and located the subject nearby. After an investigation was conducted the subject was arrested and taken into custody
Theft
May 12 at 9:42 p.m., a manager from a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported a theft. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary Tools / Vandalism – Suspects Arrested
May 12 at 10:41 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of E. Greystone reported a suspicious vehicle in front of her residence. Officers arrived and located the suspicious vehicle with five male subjects inside. An investigation revealed one of the subjects had walked away from the vehicle and onto the resident’s property towards the back gate where a broken spot light was discovered. Additionally, a search of the vehicle revealed the subjects were in possession of burglary tools. Two subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
May 12 at 11:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Colorado regarding a domestic violence incident. The suspect was gone prior to officers’ arrival. The officers made contact with the victim and learned her ex-boyfriend went to the victim’s home while he was intoxicated and began to argue. He began to break property in the home and then became physically abusive with the victim. She refused medical attention. He was located nearby. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
May 13 at 10:11 a.m., a non-injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Huntington. No injuries or city property damage was reported.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
May 13 at 2:17 p.m., officers responded to a parking lot in the 100 block of E. Olive, regarding a hit and run traffic collision. The reporting party stated that a truck backed into her vehicle and fled the scene without stopping and exchanging information. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
May 13 at 5:37 p.m., an officer responded to a parking lot in the 100 block of W. Foothill regarding a hit and run traffic collision. The reporting party stated he was hit from behind and the other vehicle fled the scene without stopping and exchanging information. This investigation is continuing.
Trespass / Theft
May 13 at 7:46 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of Norumbega reported an unknown subject had been in her kitchen, because she found the refrigerator door open. An officer arrived and determined the likely suspect was a bear. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspects Arrested
May 13 at 9:15 p.m., a fight in progress was reported in the 400 block of E. Cherry. Officers arrived and made contact with two subjects located in the area. An investigation revealed the subjects were doing work at the location and became intoxicated. A verbal argument turned physical. It was determined the subjects were unable to care for themselves. They were arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto Recovered
May 14 at 9:55 a.m., an employee from a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck reported a suspicious vehicle. Officers arrived and discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest / Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
May 14 at 1:29 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of E. Cherry reported two disturbing subjects. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects. A computer search revealed one of the subject had a warrant for his arrest and was in possession drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
May 14 8:07 p.m., a resident in the 1100 block of Sesmas reported his tires were slashed and his license plates were missing. This investigation is continuing.
