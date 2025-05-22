News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Dinner at Kiku Sushi


Dinner at Kiku Sushi Japanese restaurant, at the west end of the Huntington Oaks shopping center. Got the Curry Katsu Rice with chicken for $15.95 and a beer for $5.75. The meal came with miso soup. Nice and filling.

- Brad Haugaard 
