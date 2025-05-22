News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
History
•
Facebook
/
X
/
RSS
Dinner at Kiku Sushi
Dinner at Kiku Sushi Japanese restaurant, at the west end of the Huntington Oaks shopping center. Got the Curry Katsu Rice with chicken for $15.95 and a beer for $5.75. The meal came with miso soup. Nice and filling.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
5/22/2025
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment