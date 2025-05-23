News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Japanese newspaper reports on new Monrovia park
Rafu Shimpo, a Los Angeles newspaper for the Japanese-American community, has published an article about the groundbreaking on Monrovia’s new Satoru Tsuneishi Park, just south of the Chick-fil-A on Huntington Drive. Story
here
.
- Brad Haugaard
