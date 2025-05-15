Ethnic Studies to be made a requirement for high school graduation

At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider approving an Ethnic Studies as a requirement for high school graduation.
The agenda item says: "On October 8, 2021, Governor Newsom signed Bill AB-101 into law, making California the first state to require ethnic studies as a class for high school graduation. This legislation aims to help students understand the historical and ongoing struggles, as well as the contributions, of Black, Asian, Latinx, Native/Indigenous Americans, and other groups that have faced racism and marginalization in the United States." Course description here.
- Brad Haugaard
