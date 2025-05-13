Laid back Peggy - low key dog with a lotta love

Peggy is a gentle sweetheart who has mastered the art of taking life at her own pace. While she may carry a few extra pounds, Peggy prefers to think of herself as plush—and who doesn’t want a little extra fluff in their cuddle buddy?
What makes four-year-old Peggy truly special is her laid-back, loving personality. She’s the kind of dog who doesn’t need constant action or stimulation—she’s content splashing around in her kiddie pool, soaking up the breeze under a shady tree, or curling up next to you for a quiet afternoon nap.
Peggy is great on a leash and enjoys walks, especially if they end in a shady spot where she can plop down and take in the view. She’s working on her fitness goals with some light activity and a balanced diet—and she would love to have a human cheerleader by her side.
If you’re looking for a mellow companion or a low-key dog with a lot of love to give, Peggy could be your perfect match.
From now until 5/25, all dogs over 40 pounds like Peggy have their adoption fee waived!
The normal adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
