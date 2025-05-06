A Moment in Monrovia History: Panorama of Monrovia in 1910
A panoramic view of Library Park in 1910, looking north on Myrtle from Lime. From left are the Carnegie Library and Library Park, homes on Palm, the Woman's Club on the east side of Myrtle.
From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn more about the Monrovia Historical Society here.
No comments:
Post a Comment