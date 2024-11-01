News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Write a Message of Appreciation for Veterans


Write a message of appreciation for veterans at Library Park, Nov. 4-8, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. hosted by the Allied Veterans Council at Library Park.

- Brad Haugaard

