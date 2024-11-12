Laid Back Chewie…But Maybe No Cats

Chewie is a sweet and gentle soul with a laid-back personality. She’s a lovely companion, always happy to relax by your side or follow you around the house with her soft, smiling eyes. Chewie enjoys her rope toys and chew toys, taking treats with the utmost gentleness, and she’s friendly and relaxed with visitors, even in busy environments. She’s also comfortable around other dogs and seems to enjoy the company of her furry friends.
Chewie is well-behaved on walks, though she’ll benefit from a bit more training. She’s done well in meeting new dogs while on leash, although she prefers calm greetings and probably does best in a home without cats. Loud noises aren’t her favorite, so a quieter home would suit her well. She takes daily medication to support her mobility, and while she can’t jump up on furniture by herself, she’s perfectly content with a cozy spot on the floor (or with some doggy stairs for a gentle boost!).
Chewie will thrive with a family that understands her need for companionship, gentle play, and a steady routine. If you're looking for a calm and loving friend who’ll be your shadow and a relaxed presence in your home, Chewie is your girl!
Chewie and all other pets over five years old have their adoption fees waived throughout November in celebration of Adopt-A-Senior-Pet Month!
The normal adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30 and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
