Monrovia May Get a Sliver of Arcadia

Monrovia may soon obtain a very small slice of Arcadia. The owner of the Arcadia property at 923 South 10th Ave. (at the west end of El Norte) want it in the same jurisdiction as two adjacent parcels already within Monrovia. If approved this would allow for the development of up to six dwelling units across the combined properties, although no specific construction plans have been proposed. The matter will come before the Monrovia Planning Commission at its Tuesday meeting. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment