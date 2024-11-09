News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

School Board to Consider Improvement Plan for Santa Fe Computer Science Magnet School, Sending Boys Soccer Team to Tournament


At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...

~ Approving a School Plan for Student Achievement for Santa Fe Computer Science Magnet School. The plan identifies several areas that need improvement:

  • English Learners, students with disabilities, foster, homeless, and socio-economically disadvantaged students, are performing poorly in English and Mathematics.
  • There is a lack of family involvement, with only 21 percent of families feeling welcomed to participate, and 17 percent feeling encouraged as active partners.
  • Although the attendance rate is 93 percent, there's a need to address chronic absenteeism through stronger school-family partnerships.
  • There is a need to boost academic performance across all student groups.

Details

~ Approving an extended field trip for the Monrovia High Boys Soccer Team to participate in the 2024 Soccer Tournament at Paso Robles High School from Dec. 5 - 7. Details.

- Brad Haugaard

