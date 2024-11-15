Meetings Set to Explain School District Plan to Deal With Financial Difficulties

Because of these financial challenges the district will hold meetings on its Fiscal Stabilization Plan, with Superintendent Dr. Paula Hart-Rodas discussing how funding gaps will affect schools. Meetings are Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m. and Nov. 22 at 11:30 a.m. at the district offices at 325 E. Huntington Drive, and Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. virtually. Details on the virtual meeting to come.
- Brad Haugaard
What happened to all the bond money that we approved of to help fix our schools. I don’t recall seeing anything of any substance being done. The district lived off the Covid money or far too long.ReplyDelete