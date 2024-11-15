News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Meetings Set to Explain School District Plan to Deal With Financial Difficulties

Monrovia School District "is facing really difficult decisions which are absolutely going to impact our community. Schools, teachers and most importantly, our children, will all be impacted by changes that are coming our way." That quote from City Manager Dylan Feik's weekly newsletter.

Because of these financial challenges the district will hold meetings on its Fiscal Stabilization Plan, with Superintendent Dr. Paula Hart-Rodas discussing how funding gaps will affect schools. Meetings are Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m. and Nov. 22 at 11:30 a.m. at the district offices at 325 E. Huntington Drive, and Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. virtually. Details on the virtual meeting to come.

- Brad Haugaard

  AnonymousNovember 15, 2024 at 3:21 PM

    What happened to all the bond money that we approved of to help fix our schools. I don’t recall seeing anything of any substance being done. The district lived off the Covid money or far too long.

