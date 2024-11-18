A Bit of Monrovia (and Personal) History

I couldn’t resist posting this, as it is both a bit of personal and Monrovia history. In going through boxes and boxes of my mother’s articles, stories, books, journals, photos, and so forth, I came upon this letter from Almera Romney, who was honored in 2022 by the city (details) for her efforts at desegregating Monrovia schools. Romney invited my mother and other authors to an open house at Mayflower School. I would guess she was invited because of her book, Myeko’s Gift, which was a fairly popular children’s book about a young Japanese girl who immigrated to the United States and had difficulties - but finally success- in adjusting to her American school. From other letters, she also spoke at the Monrovia Library, but I think posting one letter is enough.
- - Brad Haugaard
Thank you for sharing Brad, wonderful piece of history in our very changed world.ReplyDelete
Thanks!Delete