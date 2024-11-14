Monrovia Police: Play Money Car Scam Foiled; Employee Embezzles $Million; Missing Man Found a Year Later; He Didn't Have a Gun, But Arrested for Delaying Officers; Etc.

Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
November 7 at 2:48 p.m., officers were dispatched to a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a male subject who stole merchandise and fled. Officers arrived and located the subject nearby still in possession of the stolen property. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
November 7 at 4:33 p.m., an employee at a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported two subjects that fled the store with stolen merchandise. Officers arrived and located the subjects who fled in different directions after seeing the officers. One of the subjects was located nearby. She was arrested and taken into custody. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 7 at 7:57 p.m., a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington reported that a customer was refusing to leave and arguing with security. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed the subject had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
November 8 at 10:34 a.m., a retail business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report a shoplifter had just left the store with items. Officers responded and located him nearby. The property was returned to the store and the suspect was arrested for shoplifting.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 8 at 11:22 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Ivy and Colorado when he witnessed a motorist commit a vehicle code violation. The officer initiated a traffic stop and contacted the driver who displayed symptoms of intoxication. The investigation revealed the driver was intoxicated. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
November 9 at 2:08 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Genoa reported that as he pulled up to his residence he saw three masked teenagers running away from a vehicle parked in the street and vehicle's alarm was sounding. Officers arrived and found a vehicle with its window shattered and the steering column tampered with. The suspects were not located. The investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
November 9 at 8:22 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of S. Madison called to report that someone had attempted to steal her vehicle overnight. The rear window was shattered and the steering column tampered with. Security camera footage is being sought. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
November 9 at 10:18 a.m., a resident in the 1400 block of S. Magnolia called to report there was an attempt to steal his vehicle sometime after 8:00 p.m. the prior evening. The driver's window was shattered and the steering column tampered with.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
November 9 at 10:51 a.m., an officer was conducting extra patrol at a residence in the 300 block of Terrace View after numerous calls for service there over the last few weeks. He saw a suspicious vehicle in the driveway and a computer check showed it was a stolen vehicle. An extensive investigation was conducted but no suspects were located. The vehicle was stored and the registered owner notified.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
November 9 at 12:16 a.m., a Monrovia PD desk officer reviewed a report submitted online by a resident in the 400 block of W. Colorado. The report’s circumstances were similar to the other calls reported throughout the day. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
November 9 1:06 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Sunset called to report that his vehicle's windows had been broken and the steering column damaged during an attempt to steal the vehicle some time overnight. This investigation is ongoing.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
November 9 at 2:06 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person trespassing on a property in the 400 block of Genoa. When they located the subject they learned he was on PRCS release from prison just four days earlier. He was found to be in possession of brass knuckle. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto / Fraud – Suspects Arrested
November 9 at 2:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to a call of a vehicle recovery in the 3000 block of S. Peck. A Sheriff Deputy located the stolen vehicle in East Los Angeles yesterday and called the registered owner to come get it, but the deputy left before the owner arrived. By the time the owner got there, the vehicle was stolen again. Today, an officer on patrol had his vehicle mounted ALPR locate the vehicle at the junkyard. Officers were able to locate the subjects, a male and a female, who brought the vehicle to the junkyard. Their investigation showed that the female subject arranged with the victim to meet and sell the vehicle. At the meeting her accomplice, the male subject, took possession of the vehicle after handing over movie prop money to the victim. When the victim realized he'd been given fake money he reported the vehicle stolen. Both subjects were arrested. The female was later cited out. The male was placed on a parole hold and held for a fresh court order violation charge.
Burglary
November 9 at 8:08 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Sombrero reported that her residence had been broken into within the last three hours. Officers arrived and saw that the home was ransacked and the suspects were gone. The victim said that jewelry was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 10 at 3:56 p.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington called to report that a male subject was drinking alcohol on the property. Officers arrived and located the subject. He had several warrants for his arrest, one being a no bail warrant. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Burglary
November 10 at 6:25 p.m., a resident in the 1100 block of Orange reported that his residence had been broken into. Officers arrived and saw that the home was ransacked and the suspects were gone. The victim said that jewelry was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Person Located
November 10 at 10:12 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Magnolia and Maple when he witnessed a motorist commit a vehicle code violation. The officer initiated a traffic stop and contacted the driver. It was discovered the driver was reported missing over a year ago. The driver's family was contacted and the driver was removed from the Missing Persons System.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 11 at 2:38 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of California and Hurstview when he witnessed a motorist commit a vehicle code violation. The officer initiated a traffic stop and contacted the driver, who displayed symptoms of intoxication. The officer conducted an investigation and the driver was arrested for driving under the influence.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
November 11 at 9:24 a.m., a victim called to report someone had broken into her Kia Soul on Saturday night and took approximately $180 in cash and the pink slip to the vehicle. There was also some damage around the steering column. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 11 at 12:39 p.m., officers were dispatched to a traffic collision in the area of Olive and California. A vehicle driving west on Olive stopped at the stop sign at California, made a right turn, and failed to yield to the vehicle belonging to the City of Monrovia driving north on California causing a collision. Both vehicles were towed away, the driver of the first vehicle had a complaint of pain.
Resist / Delay Officers – Suspect Arrested
November 11 at 3:09 p.m., a caller said he saw a male subject possibly holding a revolver in the area of Foothill and Alta Vista. A description was given and officers located the subject in the area. He was given commands but refused to comply. After speaking with him for several minutes, requesting an air ship, a K-9 from Pasadena, and officers from Arcadia to block traffic, he then decided to comply. No gun was located. He was arrested for resisting and delaying officers. The subject had outstanding warrants for his arrest as well.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 11 at 3:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to a traffic collision in the area of Foothill and Shamrock. A vehicle driving east on Foothill was making a left turn onto Shamrock. A truck was driving west on Foothill and making a left turn onto Shamrock limiting the visibility of the driver in the other direction. The driver turned and was struck by the vehicle driving west on Foothill. The drivers both had complaints of pain.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 11 at 5:02 p.m., a caller stated there was a fight in progress in the area of Montana and Primrose. Officers arrived and located a male and female, but there were not physically fighting. A computer check revealed the male subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non Injury Traffic Collision
November 11 at 5:55 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision in the 200 block of W. Walnut. A vehicle driving through the alley turned to park and didn't see the gas main, turning into it and causing a significant gas leak. The fire department was notified and was able to shut the gas off. The gas company was notified and responded to the location to fix it.
Embezzlement
November 12 at 9:23 a.m., a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported a subject at the business who has worked there several years was writing checks to himself as "bonuses" often in the amounts of $20,000 and up. He believes it was going on for approximately 2 years and the loss could be upwards if not more than 1 million dollars. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 12 at 4:07 p.m., an employee from a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report there were two females inside the store concealing merchandise. Officers arrived and apparently the females were leaving, they set all the merchandise down inside the store prior to exiting. They were still detained and a computer check revealed one of the females had two warrants in the system for theft. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Reckless Driving – Suspect Arrested
November 13 at 1:14 a.m., while officers were on a separate call for service in the area of Chestnut and Fifth, they observed a vehicle doing donuts at a high rate of speed in the intersection of Chestnut and Fifth. A traffic stop was conducted for reckless driving and the driver exhibited objected signs and symptoms of intoxications. Field sobriety tests were conducted and he was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. The passenger was released at the scene. The suspect was taken into custody.
Violation of Court Order – Suspect Arrested
November 13 at 12:43 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Central, the victim called to report her sister had brandished a knife at her. Officers arrived and located all parties Further investigation revealed she was in violation of a protective order. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Stalking
November 13 at 3:21 p.m., a female came in to the station to report that her ex-husband has been stalking her. She said he took her phone and started contacting people in her phone. She then found a tracker in her wallet and an air tag on her vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 13 at 3:39 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of W. Foothill reported a male subject was taking bottles out of the trash can and throwing them on the ground. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. A computer check revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 13 at 5:19 p.m. officers were dispatched to a traffic collision in the 500 block of W. Colorado. A vehicle driving east on Colorado failed to stop at the posted stop sign at Colorado and Mayflower. The vehicle driving south on Mayflower stopped and entered the intersection but was broadsided by the other vehicle. One driver had visible injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Vehicle Burglary
September 14 at 3:58 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of S. Madison awoke to the sound of their vehicle's alarm. She rushed outside to find the back window of her vehicle had been smashed and the door left open. She did not see anyone fleeing the scene, and nothing was missing from the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment